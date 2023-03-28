Nationals Corbin Baseball

Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin throws against the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series on Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — No major league pitcher lost more games in 2022 than Patrick Corbin's 19. And none took more Ls in 2021 than Corbin's 16. Last season's ERA for the Washington Nationals left-hander was 6.31. A year earlier? 5.82.

Hard not to notice those numbers. Hard not to comment on them. Corbin is all too aware.

"Doesn't really matter what other people are saying," he said Tuesday in the home clubhouse at Nationals Park before Washington beat the New York Yankees 3-0 in an exhibition finale. "I just kind of believe in myself and what I've done."


