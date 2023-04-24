APTOPIX Mets Dodgers Baseball

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, left, celebrates as he strikes out Mets hitter Tommy Pham to end the top of the seventh inning on April 18 in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

Clayton Kershaw reached 200 victories this past week — a reminder of both the left-hander's excellence and the near-impossibility of a pitcher reaching 300 wins nowadays.

The active leader in victories is Justin Verlander with 244, and he's 40 years old. Only four active pitchers even have 200 wins — Verlander, Zack Greinke (223), Max Scherzer (203) and Kershaw, who made it to 201 by the end of the week. Adam Wainwright is at 195 and could join that group, but he hasn't pitched yet this year because of a groin injury.

The 35-year-old Kershaw is pitching on a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but if he keeps going into 2024, he could reach 3,000 strikeouts. He's 161 shy of that mark.


