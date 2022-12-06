MVP Awards Baseball
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, against the Rangers on Oct. 4 in Arlington, Texas. 

 AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander is going to the New York Mets. Trea Turner has agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. There are three more high-profile shortstops in free agency, along with ace pitcher Carlos Rodón.

And one big slugger looms above the whole market.

Baseball's first winter meetings since 2019 kicked into high gear Monday when Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year deal with New York, and Turner joined Philadelphia for a $300 million, 11-year contract. Clayton Kershaw also returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a $20 million, one-year deal.


