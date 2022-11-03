World Series Astros Phillies Baseball
From left: Astros relief pitcher Rafael Montero, relief pitcher Bryan Abreu, starting pitcher Cristian Javier, catcher Christian Vazquez and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly celebrate a combined no-hitter after Game 4 of the World Series against the Phillies on Wednesday in Philadelphia. 

 AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hammered the night before, Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros desperately needed to figure how to keep Bryce Harper and the Phillies in the ballpark.

How about a no-hitter, would that do?

Javier and Houston's bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous fans as the Astros blanked Philadelphia 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each.


