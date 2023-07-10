Let the news come to you

SEATTLE — Less than a block from T-Mobile Park, the image of Julio Rodríguez plasters the side of a warehouse. The mural is an ode to the Emerald City's young baseball star — one the Seattle Mariners plan to have in center field for the next decade.

At only 22, he's already the face of the franchise, the one whose No. 44 jersey floods the stands nightly, both home and road. He's carrying the expectations as the next generational player watching over that sacred position of center field in Seattle.

This All-Star week in Seattle was supposed to be Rodríguez's party. The "J-Rod Show" at home for the world to see on the All-Star stage.


