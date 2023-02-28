Home plate umpire Paul Clemons, left, calls a pitching clock violation against White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez as Mariners hitter AJ Pollock (8) looks on during the third inning Monday in Phoenix.
By the time Cubs outfielder Brennen Davis actually saw a pitch from Arizona’s Joe Mantiply, the count was already at a ball and a strike.
Both the hitter and pitcher were penalized at the start of Davis’ at-bat to lead off the top of the third inning of Monday’s spring training game, the latest odd twist in baseball’s speed-up rules. After Mantiply entered the game as a reliever, he took too long to throw his warmup pitches; then Davis was too slow to get ready for the pitch.
Major League Baseball approved its first pitch clock this season, and every day is a new experience for the players as they try to get used to them this spring. On Saturday, Boston’s game against Atlanta ended on a walk-off automatic strike; on Sunday, Mets ace Max Scherzer struck out Washington’s Joey Meneses in just 27 seconds.
“I like the idea of games being shorter,” Marlins reliever Matt Barnes said. “In Boston, we played a nine-inning, four-and-a-half-hour game against New York on a Tuesday. That’s not fun. So I like the idea of it being quicker.”
So far, it’s working.
The new rules, which also limit the number of times a pitcher can throw to first base, have helped cut more than 20 minutes from spring training games through the first weekend, dropping from an average of 3 hours, 1 minute last spring to 2:39.
“It’s here, and we have to abide by the rules, and we have to learn how to do it,” Barnes said. “I’ll just have to figure out my routine, adjust my routine a little bit and kind of go from there.”
INJURIES
Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux went down going from second to third in Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres and had to be taken off the field on a cart. He was clutching his right leg.
Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow threw just six pitches before cutting short a live batting practice session with an abdominal muscle injury, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The paper said he will have an MRI on Tuesday.
Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has pulled out of the World Baseball Classic. Suzuki was set to play for Japan, but he was scratched from Chicago’s exhibition lineup on Saturday because of left oblique tightness.
EASY BEING GREENE
Reds right-hander Hunter Greene, the second pick in the 2017 amateur draft, made his first start and pitched into the second inning before exhausting his pitch count.
Greene went 5-13 with a 4.44 ERA as a rookie last year, including a September game in which he threw 47 pitches at 100 mph or more — the most in baseball. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in one start and allowed just one hit in seven innings in another.
“He experienced a lot of success. He had adversity,” Cincinnati manager David Bell said, noting that Greene spent some time on the injured list. “He handled it all. You don’t want them to get hurt or have failures but it was a perfect season for his development.”
Greene was also called for two pitch clock violations.
