Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

AUGUSTA, Ga. — When Viktor Hovland learned he’d be playing the first two rounds of the Masters with Tiger Woods, his heart started to race and his anxiety level spiked.

“My heart kind of went a little bit further up in the throat,” Hovland said, knowing the inherent pressure of playing alongside the five-time champion Thursday and in front of the gigantic crowds that follow Woods.

Then he decided to embrace the challenge, thinking to himself this would be “exciting.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you