AUGUSTA, Ga. — When Viktor Hovland learned he’d be playing the first two rounds of the Masters with Tiger Woods, his heart started to race and his anxiety level spiked.
“My heart kind of went a little bit further up in the throat,” Hovland said, knowing the inherent pressure of playing alongside the five-time champion Thursday and in front of the gigantic crowds that follow Woods.
Then he decided to embrace the challenge, thinking to himself this would be “exciting.”
“You can’t be scared or anything like that,” Hovland said. “If you want to win this tournament, you can’t be scared about playing with Tiger. So you’ve just got to overcome things like that.”
The 25-year-old Hovland did that and more.
Wearing a colorful golf shirt that blended well with the azaleas at Augusta National, the Norwegian shot a bogey-free 65 to claim a share of the early first round lead with Jon Rahm and LIV golfer Brooks Koepka.
Hovland, the ninth-ranked player in the world, bested Woods by nine shots behind an eagle at No. 2 and seven birdies. Woods shot 74 after bogeying the 18th hole.
Hovland has won seven career tournaments, but never a major.
He finished tied for 27th at last year’s Masters and had never broke 70 in his previous 12 rounds at Augusta National.
“He showed the kind of player he is,” said Shay Knight, Hovland’s caddie. “Shooting 7 under around this place is pretty impressive.”
Perhaps it’s no coincidence that Hovland played so well when Woods was involved.
When Woods won the Masters in 2019, Hovland was the low amateur. And Hovland also twice won at the Hero World Challenge, a tournament in the Bahamas hosted by Woods.
Early on in the round, it was Hovland’s bright shirt rather than his impressive play that caught the attention of golf fans on social media.
“I had nothing to do with it I just wear what they tell me to wear,” Hovland said with a hearty laugh, referring to his sponsor, the J. Lindeberg Brand. “I mean, it’s definitely a little bit out there, but I think I’d rather take these than the pink pants I wore last year. So we’re making progress.”
So too is his game.
Now he wants to continue that momentum moving forward when he plays with Woods and Xander Schauffele again on Friday.
“To shoot a 65 bogey-free out here, some things have to go your way,” Hovland said. “It’s not like you can just step up and have that handed to you. So I definitely had some things go my way today but also hit a lot of great shots.”
Woods’ painful Masters walk results in opening 74Tiger Woods split the fairway with his opening shot Thursday, confidently plucking his tee from the ground before his ball had even landed, and set off with grim-faced determination for a steamy trek around Augusta National.
The rest of his day at the Masters was mostly just grim.
There were two wicked lip-outs on the front side. A pitch shot dumped in a greenside bunker on the back. Some bad luck off the tee at 18, which left him with a painfully awkward stance. And on just about every hole, a pronounced limp — the evidence of the crash on a suburban Los Angeles road just over two years ago that crushed bones in his right leg and ankle.
By the time Woods struggled through the finishing hole, failing to get up and down from another bunker, he had shot 74 — good enough to stay in contention to play the weekend but hardly good enough to actually contend. He has never missed the cut at the Masters as a professional.
“Most of the guys are going low today. This was the day to do it,” Woods said. “Hopefully tomorrow I’ll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper, and kind of inch my way through it.”
Or at least hobble through it.
It was the worst opening round for Woods at the Masters since 2005, when he followed a 74 with 65-66-71 to capture the fourth of his five green jackets. Recent history suggests that duplicating that comeback will be tough, though: He shot 78-78 on the weekend last year, and is now a combined 16 over for his last four rounds at Augusta National.
“Today was the opportune time to get the round under par,” he said, “and I didn’t do that.”
The five-time champion had the best view for a couple of golfers who did.
Viktor Hovland used an eagle at the second to propel him to an opening 65, and Xander Schauffele shot 68, on a day that red numbers dominated the scoreboards.
Woods actually outdrove both Hovland and Schauffele at the first, and was cruising along until the third, when he caught a pitch shot high on his club face and left it short of the green. Woods ran his next chip past the hole, missed a slippery downhill putt and walked off with his first bogey of the day.
Then came the lip-outs: a vicious one at the fifth, the same hole on which Woods began using his driver as a walking stick, and another at the seventh, which left him 3 over and searching for some positive vibes.
They came briefly with a birdie at the eighth, only to dissipate when Woods dumped his pitch into the bunker at No. 11 and made bogey. He looked like he might catch momentum again with a long birdie putt at the 15th and an approach stuck close for birdie at the 16th, only to watch a near-perfect drive at the 18th come to rest too close to a fairway bunker.
Woods tried several stances before planting his left foot in the grass, high above him, and digging his right in the sand. He proceeded to send a line drive from there into the greenside bunker, losing his balance and hopping away on his left leg.
Woods splashed out of that bunker, missed the par putt and began his halting walk to the clubhouse to sign his card.
“I didn’t give myself very good looks,” he said. “Need to do a better job of that going forward.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.