Tigers Phillies Baseball

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins grabs his leg after getting hurt fielding a ground ball on Thursday in Clearwater, Fla.

 Associated Press

A trio of NL pennant hopefuls are suddenly dealing with injuries to some pretty important players.

The Philadelphia Phillies lost slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins on Thursday when he damaged his left knee fielding a grounder in a spring training game. He needs surgery for a torn ACL and is expected to miss a significant amount of time.

St. Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (groin) and Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (inflamed shoulder) also will begin the season on the injured list.


