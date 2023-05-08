Phillies Dodgers Baseball

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper stands in the dugout prior to a game against the Dodgers on May 2 in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

Bryce Harper and Justin Verlander are back — and not a moment too soon for two struggling NL East teams with high expectations.

The two stars missed the beginning of the season because of injuries — and oddly, it wasn't the pitcher who was coming off Tommy John surgery. Harper had that operation in November and made it back for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. He homered Saturday.

Verlander made his season debut for the New York Mets on Thursday after dealing with a muscle strain in his back. He allowed a couple of solo homers in the first against Detroit before shutting the Tigers out for the next four innings.


