NEW YORK (AP) — Little hits turn into big wins for the Cleveland Guardians.

José Ramírez hustled to reach third base leading off the 10th inning with popup that dropped in left field, 200 feet from home plate. Oscar Gonzalez drove him in with the tiebreaking run on an even shorter opposite-field flare to right, then scored on Josh Naylor’s double, the only hard-hit ball of the inning.

“It’s not an easy way to win but it doesn’t mean you can’t,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said after Cleveland overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday. The victory evened the best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece.

