Milwaukee Heat Basketball

Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates after scoring against the Bucks on Monday in Miami.

 Associated Press

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler insists that Playoff Jimmy — the moniker that he has now, whether he wants it or not — isn't a thing.

His play shows otherwise.

He has scored 45 or more points five times in his NBA career, and three of those games have come in the playoffs — the most recent one coming Monday in a performance for all-time. Butler scored 56 points, tying the fourth-highest playoff scoring effort in NBA history, and carried the Miami Heat past the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 to take a 3-1 lead in that Eastern Conference first-round series.


