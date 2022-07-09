Already up by 13 runs, Bozeman Bucks third baseman Bryce Hampton wanted to put an exclamation point on the soon-to-be-official victory.
Hampton — who also already had three RBI at that point — laced a single to score teammates Corbin Holzer and Dillon Coleman and end the game early in the bottom of the fourth inning.
It was an unconventional walk-off, but a walk-off nonetheless.
“I knew just a single would end it,” Hampton said. “So I just wanted to put a ball hard into the outfield and that’s what I did.”
That hit helped put the Bucks up 15 and secure the dominant 18-3 win over the Laramie (Wyoming) Rangers Friday in the Bozeman Bucks AA Invitational Tournament at Heroes Park. Hampton led the Bucks with three hits, five RBI and two runs scored.
Bucks manager Sean Potkay said it was one of Hampton’s “most complete offensive games” this season.
But Hampton wasn’t the only reason for the Bucks’ success at the plate. Coleman finished with two hits, three RBI and scored two runs. First baseman Max Matteucci had a hit, an RBI and scored three runs, and Holzer scored four runs. Second baseman Dillon Farne also scored a pair of runs, and catcher Andrew Western, designated hitter River Smith and pinch-hitter Gannon McGarrah all drove in runs as well.
There was also some added motivation heading into the game, especially for right fielder Jake Vigen.
Vigen used to play for the Rangers when he lived in Laramie — from fourth grade through sophomore year — before his family moved to Bozeman. He said he still knows pretty much everyone on the team, especially the older players.
“It was awesome,” Vigen said. “We played them last year once and to see these guys one more time in my career is pretty special. And to beat them like we did was pretty special.”
Vigen also got a chance to catch up with Laramie manager Aaron Lozano after the game, who Vigen said is “just a great guy.”
“I love him and I’m glad he was my coach,” Vigen said. “He just said it was great to play us, and it was just great to catch up with (the whole team).”
While he was slightly disappointed with how he played — a walk, an RBI and one run — Vigen was still able to ride the emotional high of an extremely successful night for the Bucks. Vigen said he was “pretty jacked up” before the game, and that feeling was contagious based on how Bozeman came out early.
After Laramie took the lead with an RBI single from Billy Jenkin in the top of the first, it was all Bozeman in the bottom half of the inning.
Farne started things off with a walk, and Matteucci drove in a run with a single up the middle. Holzer was hit by a pitch, Western and Coleman singled and Smith walked to put the Bucks up 3-1.
Hampton then drove in two runs with a single and Vigen later drew a bases-loaded walk to score another run. Matteucci also reached first on a fielding error, which allowed Hampton to score. Holzer was then hit by another pitch with the bases loaded to score Farne and Western singled again to drive in Vigen.
This forced a pitching change for Laramie. Starter Brandon Chavez’s time on the mound was short-lived, as he pitched ⅔ of an inning and allowed six earned runs, four walks and five hits on 56 pitches. Tayton Moore stepped in to finish the inning for the Rangers.
Coleman drove in two more runs with another single. Once the first inning finally ended, it was clear Bozeman was operating at a higher frequency on offense Friday; in the first inning alone, the Bucks scored 11 runs on six hits, six walks/hit-by-pitches and three Rangers errors.
In total, the Rangers pitchers saw 16 batters in the inning.
“There’s been times this year where we’ve had the bases loaded like that, had some walk situations, and just haven’t had our best ABs in those spots,” Potkay said. “I think we had some pretty good at-bats when we had those opportunities (Friday).”
Added Hampton: “When we get one person to hit, get a good lead-off walk, get a guy on — everyone just gets excited. Everyone wants to hit and everyone wants to compete.”
While the Rangers added runs in the second and third inning, it wasn’t enough to make up the deficit. The Bucks also put up five runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth to end the game early.
Potkay said one key to success was Bozeman’s plate discipline.
“We did a nice job of not chasing,” Potkay said. “But there wasn’t really an opportunity for us to get behind too often. We were working ahead (in the count) a lot."
Coming off back-to-back wins, which includes the 5-2 win over the Dickinson (North Dakota) Roughriders Thursday night, Potkay said Saturday’s matchup with the Sheridan Troopers will be “a big one.” Multiple teams in the bracket sit at 2-1 in tournament play and this will be the fourth time Bozeman and Sheridan have played this season.
And after starting off slow with a loss to Pocatello to open the tournament, Hampton said it’s been crucial for the Bucks to build some momentum off these past two games.
“These two wins are huge,” Hampton said. “We played a very good team tonight. We just beat them. Just off the start, 11 runs is kind of hard to come back from. But they’re a very good team. So it was good (to get this win).”