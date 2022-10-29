APTOPIX World Series Phillies Astros Baseball
Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander walks to the dugout after the top of the first inning in Game 1 of the World Series against the Phillies on Friday in Houston.

 AP

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander was dejected. Even with a five-run lead, he couldn't get his first World Series win.

Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander's downfall with an RBI single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Friday night's opener.

"Disappointing," Verlander said. "My team gave me a five-run lead and I wasn't able to hold it. I feel really confident that 99% of the time that I'm able to hold that lead and unfortunately today I wasn't. "


