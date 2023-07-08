Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews is, according to Tigers coach Jay Johnson, “the perfectly built baseball player.”

Power. Speed. Defense. Smarts. There is little Johnson believes Crews can’t do.

“He’s the best college hitter I’ve ever seen,” Johnson said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you