Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has been cleared to play in the World Baseball Classic and was taking swings at the team's spring training camp on Wednesday, getting an early start on a season with high expectations.

Acuña hit .266 with 15 homers and drove in 50 runs in 119 games in 2022 after sustaining a season-ending torn ligament in his right knee on July 10, 2021. Acuña played through knee pain last season and at times was used as the team's designated hitter.

Now the Braves' three-time All-Star is looking forward to a pain-free season with hopes of returning to his 2019 peak form, when he .280 with 41 homers and 101 RBIs and led the NL with 37 stolen bases.


