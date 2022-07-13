Even though the third and fourth innings were broken up by an hour-long weather delay, Bozeman Bucks third baseman Bryce Hampton said his team felt rejuvenated after the break.
“I think our team comes out a lot looser after a rain delay,” Hampton said. “We’ll mess around, have some fun in the dugout. And then we just play with a lot of energy after that.”
Bucks manager Sean Potkay added that it’s a bit of a guessing game to see how long a weather delay could last. The main goal is to just be ready whenever play resumes.
Both the Bucks and the Missoula Mavericks seemingly had the same approach. After a scoreless pitchers’ duel in the first three innings, the offense arrived late to give the Mavericks a 3-2 win over the Bucks in the first leg of a doubleheader Wednesday at Heroes Park.
In two previous matchups this season, Bozeman was outscored 19-4 in a pair of losses on May 22. Potkay said not much changed this time around other than his team “just going out and playing.”
“They’re a good team,” Potkay said. “They’ve got a lot of dudes that can swing it, especially at the top of their order."
Bucks starter Michael Armstrong played a key role this time around, getting out of some early jams. In the first inning, the Mavericks had a runner reach third after a single and a wild pitch. Armstrong got a strikeout to end the inning.
In the second, Missoula first baseman Conner Jordan singled and third baseman Joey Leary doubled down the left field line. Once again, Armstrong ended the inning on a strikeout.
In total, Armstrong allowed seven hits, two strikeouts, two walks and one earned run in 5 ⅔ innings on 78 pitches.
“I thought Mike was really effective in the zone,” Potkay said. “His ball’s got movement on it. Threw to the ground ball a lot in that game. He was able to keep us in it.”
Meanwhile, Missoula starter Adam Jones was also having a strong day on the mound. Hampton said Jones was hitting his spots and his off-speed pitches were “tough to pick up.” Jones pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits, six strikeouts, three walks and two earned runs on 97 pitches.
While there were a handful of baserunners before the delay, the Mavericks finally found daylight offensively in the top of the fifth. Jones tripled to right center and center fielder Nick Beem singled to score the first run of the game. Right fielder Henry Black walked, left fielder Chris Dill reached first on an error to score Beem and Black later scored on a wild pitch.
With Missoula up 3-0 midway through the fifth, Hampton said the Bucks knew there was plenty of time to chip away at the lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Hampton got things started with a one-out double to left center. Left fielder Jackson Burke tried to lay down a sacrifice bunt but reached first as the Mavericks couldn’t make the play.
Next up was center fielder Austin Cooper. With runners on the corners and Cooper at a 2-2 count, there was a passed ball at the plate. As the ball bounced around, Hampton heard Potkay tell him to go for it. But Jones reacted quicker than expected and Hampton was tagged out at home.
“We’re trying to be aggressive,” Potkay said. “We’re down three. You want to steal a run if it’s there. They made a great play."
Even though the Bucks came up empty-handed, Hampton said Bozeman's offense still found a necessary spark in the fifth.
“I felt like once I hit (that double) everyone felt like they could too,” Hampton said. “So they got up the confidence instead of being a little timid up there.”
It paid off in the sixth. Shortstop Corbin Holzer walked and catcher Andrew Western hit a one-out, ground-rule double to left field. Designated hitter River Smith hit an RBI groundout to score Holzer, and Hampton reached first on an infield single. Western scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 3-2.
The Bucks also got out of the top of the seventh unscathed. Potkay said he noticed Jones losing “a tiny bit” of his command in the later innings, and huddled with his team on the field to take advantage in the bottom of the seventh.
“We’ve seen him two or three times through the lineup at that point,” Potkay said. “We’re just trying to get baserunners and be aggressive when he’s in the zone.”
First, second baseman Dillon Farne reached with a one-out single up the middle. Right fielder Jake Vigen — who had grounded out and popped up with runners on earlier in the game — found some redemption as he singled to right field. Then came first baseman Max Matteucci, a hitter Potkay said the team has confidence in during big moments.
But as Matteucci grounded into a double play to end the game, it was another example of the Bucks not making the most of at-bats with runners on.
“Some of the counts where we were at an advantage — 2-0, 3-1, 1-0 spots — we weren’t getting our best swings off on a really good pitch,” Potkay said. “Competitive ballgame, just didn’t take advantage of a couple key situations.”
At the same time, Potkay was pleased to see the Bucks get runners in scoring positions multiple times. He said that as a coach, all you can ask is for your team to compete and be in a position to win late.
While they didn’t ultimately secure the victory, the Bucks did that Wednesday.
“We’re one swing away there (with runners at) first and second,” Potkay said. “Max is a guy that can put a ball over the wall or put a ball off the wall. Really a double in that spot probably gives us (the go-ahead run) and wins it. It’s just all about giving yourself an opportunity to come back and go win a close one.”