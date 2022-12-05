Hall Of Fame Baseball
Former Braves first baseman Fred McGriff smiles on the field before a game against the Marlins on Aug. 7, 2015, in Atlanta.

 AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Moments after Fred McGriff was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, almost two decades after his final game, he got the question.

Asked if Barry Bonds belonged in Cooperstown, a smiling McGriff responded: “Honestly, right now, I’m going to just enjoy this evening.”

A Hall of Fame committee delivered its answer Sunday, passing over Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling while handing McGriff the biggest honor of his impressive big league career.


