Mets Athletics Baseball

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay, left, makes a pitching change as he relieves pitcher Sam Moll (60) on Sunday against the Mets in Oakland, Calif.

 Associated Press

Baseball’s new pitch timer finally met its match this week in the form of Oakland’s pitching staff.

The Athletics walked 17 batters in a 17-6 loss to the New York Mets on Friday night. Time of game: 3 hours, 29 minutes — and it may have felt twice that long to anyone who stayed until the end.

With the Mets in town, Oakland drew 11,102 for that contest, an improvement for a team that managed under 12,000 fans for an entire three-game series against Cleveland. It’s been a dreary start for the A’s at the box office, and the team’s performance on the field has been even worse than expected.


