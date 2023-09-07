Astros Rangers Baseball

Astros outfielder Chas McCormick celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Rangers on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.

 Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Houston Astros made quite a powerful statement while slugging themselves back to the top of the AL West.

By going deep 16 times while sweeping the Texas Rangers on the road, the Astros set a franchise record for the most homers in any three-game span. They also matched a major league record with at least five homers in three consecutive games. And most importantly for the reigning World Series champions, they have sole possession of the division lead for the first time all season.

“I don’t look back too much on memorable series, but this was a big one for us, especially the magnitude of it ... and what it meant to win this series,” manager Dusty Baker said.


