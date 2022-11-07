World Series Phillies Astros Baseball
Buy Now

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena celebrates after the team's win against the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday in Houston. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña's key to success was keeping his head dry.

Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros' six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

"The hardest part was just blocking everything that's not part of the game," Peña said. "There's a saying that you can't sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head."


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you