Rangers Yankees Baseball

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia, right, celebrates with catcher Jonah Heim after beating the Yankees on Friday in New York.

 Associated Press

The way the Texas Rangers have hit the ball this season, it may take more than an injury to Jacob deGrom to knock them out of first place.

DeGrom is done for the season after Tommy John surgery, but the Rangers still lead the AL West by 5 1/2 games over Houston and by six over the Los Angeles Angels. Texas leads the major leagues with 458 runs scored — nearly six per game — and the Rangers also have the game's top run differential.

Corey Seager has been excellent when healthy. He's hitting .349 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs in 46 games. Marcus Semien is batting .278 with 10 homers of his own, and the Rangers have received impressive contributions from two 24-year-olds: Ezequiel Duran is hitting .312 and Leody Taveras is at .298.


