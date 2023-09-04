Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — The NL MVP race is going down to the wire, with Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers in a back-and-forth battle over the final month of the season.

Acuña is having a career year playing for a 90-win Braves team with the best record in baseball that’s a virtual lock to win the NL East.

Betts is posting his best numbers since winning AL MVP with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. The Dodgers are cruising with a 14 1/2-game lead on their way to clinching their 10th NL West title in 11 years.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you