Reds Nationals Baseball

Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws to the Reds on July 6 in Washington.

 Associated Press

Almost a year after trading Juan Soto, the Washington Nationals are struggling as expected — and it will still be a while before that deal can be fully evaluated.

The Nationals received a massive package of players from San Diego in exchange for the star outfielder, in part because Soto wasn't due to become a free agent for more than two years. (By contrast, if the Los Angeles Angels were actually to trade Shohei Ohtani this year, his pending free agency could complicate their attempts to land a big haul in return.)

The Padres traded first baseman Luke Voit, left-hander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood and right-hander Jarlin Susana for Soto. A year later, Abrams is Washington's starting shortstop, hitting .264 with 16 stolen bases. Gore is 4-7 with a 4.42 ERA, although his 108 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings suggest he still has a good deal of upside.


