TOP: Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against France’s Diane Parry during their first round match at the French Open on Monday in Paris. ABOVE: Krejcikova kisses the French Open trophy after defeating Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during their final on June 12, 2021, in Paris.
PARIS — Two years ago at the French Open, Barbora Krejcikova arrived relatively unknown and relatively unaccomplished — and left with championships in both singles and doubles, something no woman had done at Roland Garros in more than 20 years.
A year ago at the French Open, Krejcikova came in after three months off because of an elbow injury and her title defense in singles ended with a first-round loss, only the third ever by the previous year’s champion in more than a half-century of the Open era.
And then her title defense in doubles ended before that event began thanks to a positive test for COVID-19, which hit her so hard she didn’t get out of bed for four days.