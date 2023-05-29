Let the news come to you

PARIS — Two years ago at the French Open, Barbora Krejcikova arrived relatively unknown and relatively unaccomplished — and left with championships in both singles and doubles, something no woman had done at Roland Garros in more than 20 years.

A year ago at the French Open, Krejcikova came in after three months off because of an elbow injury and her title defense in singles ended with a first-round loss, only the third ever by the previous year’s champion in more than a half-century of the Open era.

And then her title defense in doubles ended before that event began thanks to a positive test for COVID-19, which hit her so hard she didn’t get out of bed for four days.


