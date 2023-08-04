Biles The Twisties

Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 11, 2016.

 Associated Press

For years in gymnastics, the phrase "the twisties" was usually uttered in hushed tones, as if saying the slang term for an athlete's sudden loss of air awareness during a routine would only deepen the problem.

"It's almost like a mythical kind of thing," longtime Oklahoma men's gymnastics coach Mark Williams said. "When someone says 'the twisties,' everyone shudders because it's bad."

Then Simone Biles said it in front of the whole world two summers ago in Tokyo, after a sudden onset of the mental block early in the pandemic-delayed 2020 Olympics forced the sport's biggest star to pull out of several competitions — including the team and all-around finals — to protect herself.


