 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apsáalooke Women and Warriors

Apsáalooke Women and Warriors

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Apsáalooke Women and Warriors, Photo Page
Buy Now

Portraits of three Apsáalooke women, Big Medicine Rock (center) and Pretty Shield (right), watch over three war shields in the “Apsáalooke Women and Warriors” exhibit at the Museum of the Rockies on Nov. 28, 2022.

In 2020, when the “Apsáalooke Women and Warriors” exhibit opened at the Field Museum in Chicago, it was the first major exhibit curated by a Native American scholar and the “largest exhibition pairing historical and contemporary items in the Crow tribe’s history,” according to an article published in the Billings Gazette.

The exhibit was curated by Akbileoosh/Brings the Water, also known as Nina Sanders, an Apsáalooke woman, curator and scholar. In the exhibit, Sanders merges sacred Crow objects with contemporary art, beadwork, music, storytelling, and fashion.


Apsáalooke Women and Warriors, Photo Page
Buy Now

Tobacco plants are on display at the beginning of the “Apsáalooke Women and Warriors” exhibit at the Museum of the Rockies on Nov. 28, 2022. Tobacco is a sacred plant to the Apsáalooke people.

This year, the Museum of the Rockies was chosen to be the first museum to host the exhibit outside of the Field Museum.

Apsáalooke Women and Warriors, Photo Page
Buy Now

Ben Pierce’s 12-foot-tall sculpture, “Future In Our Eyes,” was created for the “Apsáalooke Women and Warriors” exhibit which premiered at the Field Museum in Chicago in March 2020. “Apsáalooke Women and Warriors” is now on display at the Museum of the Rockies through Dec. 31, 2022.
Apsáalooke Women and Warriors, Photo Page
Buy Now

The “Apsáalooke Women and Warriors” exhibit will be on display at the Museum of the Rockies until Dec. 31, 2022.
Apsáalooke Women and Warriors, Photo Page
Buy Now

A war shield made by Charles Strong is on display as part of the “Apsáalooke Women and Warriors” exhibit at the Museum of the Rockies on Nov. 28, 2022.
Apsáalooke Women and Warriors, Photo Page
Buy Now

The “Itchiilaxxiash/ Shows Herself Mom Doll” was created by Birdie Real Bird after her mom, Lucy Real Bird, passed away. The doll represents the way how women Lucy’s age used to dress and is on display at the Museum of The Rockies until Dec. 31, 2022.
Apsáalooke Women and Warriors, Photo Page
Buy Now

A baakáatich or cradleboard is part of the beaded horse regalia created by Lydia Falls Down on display at the Museum of the Rockies on Nov. 28, 2022. The piece is titled, “Dáanniile/Parade.”
Apsáalooke Women and Warriors, Photo Page
Buy Now

A war shield made by Crazy Pon De Ray is on display as part of the “Apsáalooke Women and Warriors” exhibit at the Museum of the Rockies on Nov. 28, 2022.
Apsáalooke Women and Warriors, Photo Page
Buy Now

This “Akdúxxiiikuchke ‘War Party Leader’ suit” by Bethany Yellowtail is part of the “Apsáalooke Women and Warriors” exhibit at the Museum of the Rockies on Nov. 28, 2022.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rachel Leathe can be reached at 406-582-2678 or rleathe@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred