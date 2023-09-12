Packers Bears Football

Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes against the Bears on Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

 Associated Press

Maybe the Green Bay Packers won’t take a step back in the first season of the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

The Packers said throughout the offseason that their expectations wouldn’t change even without Rodgers, the four-time MVP quarterback who was traded to the New York Jets in April.

The Packers backed up that talk Sunday by rolling to a 38-20 road victory over the Chicago Bears, with Jordan Love throwing for 245 yards and three touchdowns in his second career start.


