Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah speaks during a news conference at the NFL combine on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings treat their players best, according to a new NFL Players Association survey.

The Washington Commanders have a long way to go.

The report, released Wednesday during the league’s annual scouting combine, rated teams in eight categories — everything from meals and nutrition to training and travel — based on anonymous responses from about 1,300 players. The teams were ranked from 1 to 32.


