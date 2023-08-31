Cowboys Lance Football

Cowboys newly acquired quarterback Trey Lance passes during practice on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas. 

 Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas — Trey Lance didn't have a nameplate in the locker room the first day it was open to reporters after the quarterback's trade to the Dallas Cowboys.

His new No. 15 was there the second day, without Lance's name. Baby steps for the player who, in his own words, was at "square zero" on his first day with his new team.

Lance is starting over with the Cowboys two years after he was looked at as the next franchise QB in San Francisco, which traded multiple first-round picks to move up and draft him third overall.


