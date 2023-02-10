Super Bowl Honors Football

The Pro football Hall of Fame class of 2023 poses during the NFL Honors award show ahead of Super Bowl 57 on Thursday in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Joe Thomas gave fans of the new version of the Cleveland Browns something they could finally celebrate.

The six-time All-Pro offensive lineman will join lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis as inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try, becoming the first Browns Hall of Famer from the team’s inglorious expansion era.

“It’s really special for me because the franchise has endured some really tough times,” Thomas said. “But those fans are so loyal and passionate, and they still show up and it still is their identity that they’re Browns fans. It’s great for all of Browns Nation.”


