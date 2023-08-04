Jets Browns Football

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, stands on the sideline during the first half of the team's preseason game against the Browns on Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

 Associated Press

CANTON, Ohio — A group of Jets die-hards were reminiscing about Rich Kotite's futile tenure as head coach in the mid-1990s when another New York fan wearing an old, green-and-white Browning Nagle jersey approached the group outside the entrance to the Hall of Fame game

He reminded them Aaron Rodgers is the team's new quarterback.

They all burst into "J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!" chants and rattled off random names from the franchise's past.


