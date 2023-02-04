Let the news come to you

LAS VEGAS — Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide.

The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly 29 points at 30-1 odds.

Kornegay couldn’t believe it, but took the man’s money — and later returned it plus the winnings. The bet cashed when the Panthers scored that amount in a three-point loss to the New England Patriots.


