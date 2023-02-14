Let the news come to you

Just hours after confetti fell on the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona, the sports spotlight shifted to pitchers and catchers who began reporting to spring training complexes Monday ahead of the World Baseball Classic

A few miles up the freeway from Glendale, San Diego Padres skipper Bob Melvin spoke about managing expectations with his star-laden club, which has its long-suffering fans whipped into a frenzy after a stirring run to the NL Championship Series last fall.

Once Fernando Tatis Jr. rejoins the active roster on April 20 following a drug suspension, Melvin will roll out a lineup that figures to include Manny Machado, who finished second in NL MVP voting; Juan Soto, who came over in a blockbuster trade with Washington on Aug. 2; and Xander Bogaerts, who signed a $280 million, 11-year deal on Dec. 8.


