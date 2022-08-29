AP Preseason All-America Defense Football
Buy Now

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey plays during the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State on Jan. 1 in Glendale, Ariz. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are perhaps the most well-known teammates in college football these days.

But there are plenty of other star duos and triosaround the country. Here are a few:

— Clemson defensive linemen Bryan Bresee (first-team) and Myles Murphy (second-team) are both preseason AP All-Americans. Murphy has 11 sacks, and five forced fumbles in 25 games, starting 16 of them. Bresee only played in four games last season before getting sidelined with a torn ACL.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you