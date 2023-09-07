Let the news come to you

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Sean Payton's quest to restore the Denver Broncos' long-lost offensive swagger in 2023 starts with resurrecting Russell Wilson's career.

Denver's offense and its star quarterback plummeted to new depths last season under Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after 15 games with the Broncos averaging a league-low 15.8 points per game and Wilson mired in his worst season as a pro.

General manager George Paton insisted the coaching change wasn't driven by the need "to turn around Russ," who finished with a career-low 16 touchdown passes and a career-high 55 sacks. "It's not just one player. It's not whether Russ is fixable or not, but we do believe he is."


