Seahawks Football

Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh runs the ball during drills on Friday in Seattle.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenny McIntosh suffered a sprained knee in the team's mock game on Friday night, another hit to a position group thinned by injuries early in training camp.

McIntosh was injured when he was pulled down awkwardly early in the second half of the scrimmage. He walked off the field on his own before being taken into an examination tent by the team's medical staff.

McIntosh emerged after several minutes and later had a large wrap placed around his left knee. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he didn't know about the severity of the injury.


