Rams Seahawks Football

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is sacked by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald on Sunday in Seattle.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — DK Metcalf and Quandre Diggs lost their cool with personal fouls caused by frustration. Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense were booed off the field.

Both starting offensive tackles were injured and the stands were mostly vacant by the time the final play was snapped.

The Seattle Seahawks season opener could not have gone much worse.


