NFL Owners Meeting Football

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks during the NFC head coaches availability at the NFL owners meetings on March 28 in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

RENTON, Wash. — In their long tenure as the brain trust of the Seattle Seahawks, John Schneider and Pete Carroll have never experienced the exhilaration of owning a pick this high on the draft board.

Thank you, Denver, for your terrible 2022 season after acquiring Russell Wilson and sending a bounty of picks back to the Seahawks.

"Everybody's very excited about the fifth pick, so we have a lot of general managers in this building right now and head coaches," Schneider said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you