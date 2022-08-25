Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

SEATTLE (AP) — When the decision was made about the future direction of the Seattle Seahawks, the choice was to trust in Pete Carroll and the belief he can again turn his team into a championship contender.

That doesn't seem likely this year.

Not after Seattle's tumultuous offseason that included the departures of stalwarts Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, the last two player connections to Seattle's only Super Bowl-winning season in 2013.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you