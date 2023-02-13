APTOPIX Super Bowl Football

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks the game-winning field goal in Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — When Patrick Mahomes rallied the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory Sunday night, he also led a comeback for the sportsbooks.

Kansas City's 38-35 win over Philadelphia meant the books were winners on the betting line, which generally favored the Eagles by 1 1/2 points and drew plenty of wagering on the NFC champions. That victory by the sportsbooks offset a loss on the total, which was 51 1/2 points at many places and hit hard by bets on the over.

"Best case was Chiefs and under," texted Chuck Esposito, sportsbook director for Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas.


