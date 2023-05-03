NFL Draft Late Round QBs Football

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett throws during drills at Georgia's Pro Day on March 15 in Athens, Ga.

 Associated Press

The Brock Purdy impact was in full effect in this year's NFL draft.

A year after the San Francisco 49ers found their starting quarterback with the final pick of the draft, teams were far more aggressive when it came to drafting quarterbacks in the later rounds.

Three quarterbacks went in the fourth round for the second time in the past 10 drafts and four quarterbacks went in round five for the first time since 2002. That led to a record 12 QBs going in the first five rounds for the first time ever in the common draft era that started in 1967. The previous high was 11 in 1995.


