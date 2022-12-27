Let the news come to you

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — During C.J. Stroud's second trip to New York in as many years as a Heisman Trophy finalist, he noticed his picture on some of the billboards in Times Square and took a moment to reflect.

"I was talking to my mom and my cousins and my brother and my sister who came with me, and who would have thought? Honestly, like, I'm not even supposed to be here," Stroud said.

Stroud is 21-3 as Ohio State's starting quarterback. He has collected back-to-back honors as the offensive player of the year in the Big Ten from The Associated Press (he shared it in 2021) and the junior is considered one of the top NFL prospects at his position.


