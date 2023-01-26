Cowboys 49ers Football

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy's NFL career started with the moniker of "Mr. Irrelevant" and the weeklong trip to Newport Beach to celebrate the player picked last in the draft.

With one more win, Purdy's rookie season in the NFL will end on the brightest stage of all as a starting quarterback in the Super Bowl for the San Francisco 49ers.

It's been an improbable nine-month journey from the trip to Disneyland, golf tournament, and a roast where he received the Lowsman Trophy as the last draft pick to the NFC title game on Sunday when the 49ers (15-4) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3).


