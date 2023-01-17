Cowboys Buccaneers Football

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs for a touchdown carry against the Buccaneers on Monday in Tampa, Fla. 

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — So much for notion that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys might not be up to the challenge of beating Tom Brady.

Prescott played his best game in weeks, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to answer critics of "America's Team" with a 31-14 rout of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night.

"It just shows he's resilient," Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said. "The light's different on Dak. I think the criticism is unfair and unjust sometimes. But the way he handles it, the way he comes back every time and shows who he truly is, it's a credit to the work he puts in. It makes us keep believing every time."


