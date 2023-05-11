Packers Love Football

Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws against the Vikings on Jan. 1 in Green Bay, Wis.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love acknowledges the burden that comes along with replacing a four-time MVP.

He welcomes the scrutiny that's sure to follow him all season.

"You're an NFL quarterback," Love said Wednesday while talking to reporters for the first time since the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you