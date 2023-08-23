Utah Preview Football

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising warms up before the Rose Bowl against Penn State on Jan. 2 in Pasadena, Calif.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Pac-12 appears to be a true football power this season with five ranked teams, topped by No. 6 Southern California.

The conference also has perhaps the nation's best collection of quarterbacks, headlined by the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

It may tun out to be a climactic final act.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you