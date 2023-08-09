CORRECTION Seahawks Football

Seahawks center Evan Brown tosses a ball as guard Phil Haynes (60) and other defensive players watch during practice on July 26 in Renton, Wash.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — Evan Brown hasn’t been handed anything during his time in the NFL.

He’s had to earn every minute of playing time in his five-year career, and going into his first season with the Seattle Seahawks it appears Brown may finally get the chance to start the season at his preferred position of center.

“Evan is ahead. He’s ahead just because of his experience, and if we were playing today, he would go first,” coach Pete Carroll said.


