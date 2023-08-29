Let the news come to you

ATHENS, Ga. — No one in college football has bigger shoes to fill than Carson Beck.

His predecessor as Georgia's starting quarterback was Stetson Bennett, who guided the Bulldogs to consecutive national championships and was always at his best in the biggest games.

Now, after three years spent watching mostly from the sidelines, Beck is finally getting his chance to lead the No. 1 Bulldogs.


