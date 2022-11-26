Oregon Oregon St Football
Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Oregon during the second half on Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.

 AP

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory on Saturday.

The Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No 21 CFP) trailed 31-10 late in the third quarter and 34-17 early in the fourth, but the Ducks (9-3, 7-2, No. 9 CFP) gave their rivals a short field on three consecutive possessions. Oregon State converted all three drives into touchdowns without attempting a single pass.

“I felt like we won the Super Bowl,” Oregon State receiver Tyjon Lindsey said.


