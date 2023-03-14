Rule Change Proposals Football

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is hit by Chargers cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor on Jan. 8.

 Associated Press

The NFL’s competition committee will consider making roughing-the-passer penalties and personal-foul penalties subject to video review.

The two potential rule changes were among nine the league announced Monday in its 2023 playing rules, bylaw and resolution proposals submitted by clubs.

The Los Angeles Rams proposed the change that would allow teams to challenge roughing-the-passer calls. Several such calls sparked outrage last season, leaving players and coaches questioning what constitutes a legal hit on a quarterback.


